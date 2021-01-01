Raleigh Curved Upholstered Low Bed with Pewter Nailheads, California King, Performance Brushed Basketweave Chambray

$2,099.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Our Raleigh bed is crafted by our own master upholsterers in the heart of North Carolina.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com