Quarters & Craft Raleigh Collection Home Office 47" Computer Desk, in Vintage Walnut (QC47MMW)

Quarters & Craft provide the perfect furniture pieces with expert craftsmanship that seamlessly fit into your current home office environment. The Quarters & Craft Raleigh Collection Home Office 47” Computer Desk, with Drawers, is a commercial-grade stylish solution. The desk's small footprint lets you take advantage of every inch of your office space. As a must-have for your home office, our wooden desk fits in with your current aesthetic and offers an ample amount of storage for all of your supplies. Enjoy two built-in drawers; the top drawer can hold your smaller documents and supplies, while the lower drawer can store large hanging files and letters, documents, and more. This workspace desk's center drawer features a flip down front that doubles as a keyboard tray. Accented wooden hardware, with real wood accents, makes this home office desk stand out and adds a pop to your workspace. To simplify the assembly process, the simple computer desks come with the drawer runners pre-attached to save you time. The commercial-grade, fully extendable ball-bearing slides let you take advantage of every inch of the drawers by extending the entire length of the track.This with storage measures in at 47.24" W x 23.6" D x 28.94" H, weighs 66 lb, and holds up to 150 lb. Our multi-monitor desks are high-quality, and we cover you with the Quarters & Crafts 5-Year Warranty.