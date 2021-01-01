Advertisement
Acme Raleigh Queen Bed, Cream PU and Cherry, Box 2 of 3:Box Spring RequiredPanel BedPadded HB: Cream PU and Arched Wooden TrimLow Profile Wooden HBWooden Tapered LegCasegood Drawer: Glide Side Metal, Dovetail French Front and Back EnglishFelt Lined Top DrawerHandle: Silver MetalDimensions: 89"L x 65"W x 61"H60-day warrantyModel# 22821Q-FBMattresses sold separately. See our assortment of mattresses.Site to Store Pickup Note: This item is packaged in multiple large boxes that may not fit in a standard-sized vehicle. Please make sure you have a large car or truck for store pickup.Box 1 dimensions: 68.00"L x 39.00"W x 5.00"H; weight: 49.00 lbsBox 2 dimensions: 69.00"L x 19.00"W x 6.00"H; weight: 22.00 lbsBox 3 dimensions: 85.00"L x 8.00"W x 6.00"H; weight: 33.00 lbs