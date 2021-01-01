From orren ellis
Rajan TV Stand for TVs up to 70"
Advertisement
This TV stand will become a wonderful element in any home! Acrylic posts light up hold up a central glass shelf and a high gloss finished top shelf, which offer convenient spaces for your media devices to rest within easy reach. This piece shines with a cutting edge aesthetic, which LED lights are implemented to light up the acrylic posts, giving it a sci-fi look and setting the mood in your living room. Dimension:60"L X 18"W X 21.75"H Color: Black/Clear