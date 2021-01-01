The Serta 16" Raised Queen Size Air Mattress with Internal AC Pump is your solution for a bed on the go. Whether you're having guests stay the night or camping out under the stars, the raised air mattress provides all the comforts of your own bed. The hands-free internal pump inflates quickly for easy set up. Add pillows and deep - pocket queen sheets to make your bed extra cozy. When you're ready to put the bed away, the deflate setting on the internal pump makes cleanup a breeze. Store the air bed in the convenient carry bag for your next overnight guest or camping adventure.