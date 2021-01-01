Raised Garden Bed Kit for Vegetables Flower Galvanized Metal Planter Boxs Designed for Easy DIY and Cleaning Not Twist Or Rot (39.4'x39.4'x17.7'.

This raised garden bed is extremely durable and beautifully made It is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil and provide ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs and flowers Thanks to It isimple square design, it will make a stylish addition to any balcony, deck or patio It is made of galvanised steel and equipped with interior support brackets, which makes this planter very sturdy and durable We item are shipping from united states, Shipping time short, We packed item as good as we can, if there is any damaged part, please contact us first and offer us pictures of damaged part, We will give you a satisfactory answer within 24 hours.