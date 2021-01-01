Rainier Pressure Balance Diverter Shower Valve Trim

Think outside of the box with the prominent square contours of Speakman’s Rainier Pressure Balance Diverter Valve Trim. The unique, sharp borders of this square trim team with other distinct members of the Rainier Collection to provide a bold update to your current bathroom décor. This modern valve trim is available in Speakman’s signature Polished Chrome finish to effortlessly fuse with your bathroom’s existing fixtures and décor. The Rainier diverter valve trim is designed to combine with Speakman Pressure Balance Diverter Valves to provide the ultimate luxury bathing experience. The Speakman Rainier Pressure Balance Diverter Valve Trim features a metal valve handle, durable plastic plating and includes mounting plate and hardware.