Fiberglass reinforced skin with insulated polyurethane core. Overall unit dimension is 35.5-in x 81.75-in. Suggested rough opening is 36-in x 82.25-in. Prehung on a 4-9/16-in primed composite frame with matching brickmould attached. Frame is 100% composite poly-fiber material that will never warp, splinter or rot. The prehung unit comes with 3 satin nickel hinges, compression weatherstrip and composite adjustable sill. Rain glass features a vertical pattern and textured surface that creates the illusion of rain trickling down a window. Privacy rating = 9 out of 10. Door comes painted Alabaster on both the exterior and interior. Frame and brickmould are primed, ready to be painted the finich or your choosing. Color shown is as close as possible to actual finish but will differ slightly depending on the device and/or monitor being used. MMI DOOR Rainglass 34-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Right-Hand Inswing Alabaster Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in Off-White