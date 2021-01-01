Fiberglass reinforced skin with insulated polyurethane core. Overall unit dimension is 31.5-in x 81.75-in. Suggested rough opening is 32-in x 82.25-in. Prehung on a 6-9/16-in primed composite frame with matching brickmould attached. Frame is 100% composite poly-fiber material that will never warp, splinter or rot. The prehung unit comes with 3 satin nickel hinges, compression weatherstrip and composite adjustable sill. Rain glass features a vertical pattern and textured surface that creates the illusion of rain trickling down a window. Privacy rating = 9 out of 10. Door comes primed, ready to paint. Color shown is as close as possible to actual finish but will differ slightly depending on the device and/or monitor being used. MMI DOOR Rainglass 30-in x 80-in Fiberglass Twin Lite Left-Hand Inswing Primed Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in Off-White | ZZ367579L