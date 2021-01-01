hansgrohe Rainfinity 5-inch Handheld Shower Head Modern 3 PowderRain, Intense PowderRain, MonoRain 26864701

THOUGHTFUL DESIGN: The handshower features a sleek matte white body with a large, 5-inch black metal spray face STYLE VERSATILITY: Compatible with the hangrohe Rainfinity shower collection, adding bold style to your shower RANGE OF SPRAY MODES: This handshower features 3 sprays: PowderRain - a luxurious rain shower that evelops you in a soft spray, Intense PowderRain - an invigorating spray of fine droplets tha helps wake you up in the morning, and Mono - a focused jet for a soothing, feel-good shower. WATER FLOW: The 2. 5 GPM flow rate provides thorough water flow SIMPLE TO CLEAN: The easy-to-clean anti-limescale silicone spray nozzles optimize water flow performance and can be quickly wiped clean EASY SHOWER ACCESS: The flexibility of a handshower makes it easy to clean your entire shower EASY INSTALLATION: hansgrohe handshowers are easy to install, simply take your old showerhead or handshower off and replace it with your new one. If replacing a showerhead, a hose and showe