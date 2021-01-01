Rainfall Volume Control Shower Faucet with Rough-in Valve
Description
12inch rain shower headFeatures:brushed nickel surface2 Ways mixer faucet304 stainless steel materialstainless steel handheld shower12x12inch large stainless shower headProduct Type: Shower FaucetMounting Location: Wall MountedAdjustable Water Flow: NoMaximum Flow Rate (GPM): 2.5Power Output: Primary Material: Stainless SteelPlating Material: Finish: Brushed nickelLeak Resistant: YesAll-In-One Kit: YesShower Head Included: YesShower Head Type: Adjustable shower head;Fixed shower head;Handheld shower head;Rain shower headSwivel Spout: YesNumber of Shower Heads (Integer): Adjustable Spray Pattern: NoNumber of Spray Patterns (Integer): Spray Pattern: Massage/Jet;RainBody Jets Included: NoNumber of Body Jets: Shower Arm Included: YesHand Shower Included: YesDiverter Required: YesDiverter Valve Included: YesDiverter Type: Trim/WallShutoff Valve Included: NoRequired Valve Type: Ceramic DiscRough-in Valve Included: YesValve Cartridge Included: YesCompatible Rough-in Valve Part Number: Pipe Thread Type: NPT / IPSWall Supply Elbow Included: YesElectronic Control Unit Included: NoFaucet Control Type: Handle(s) Included: YesNumber of Faucet Handles: TwinNumber of Handles: 1Handle Style: LeverCompatible Handle(s) Part Number: Flange/Escutcheon Included: YesSlide Bar Included: NoDrain Assembly Included: NoSmart Enabled: Smart Home Hub Compatibility: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Style: Modern & ContemporaryNumber of Spray Patterns: 1Number of Shower Heads: 2Temperature Memory: NoPipe Thread Size: Spefications:ADA Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: ASME A112.18.1 Compliant: YesASSE 1016 Certified: Canada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsIAPMO Certified: YescUL Listed: CSA Certified: UPC Certified: YesASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 - 2018: YesUL 1951 Listed: Vermont Act 193 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Low Lead Compliant: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: EPA WaterSense Certified: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 15Tub Spout Reach - Front to Back: Bath Tub Width - Side to Side: Shower Head Height - Top to Bottom: 1Shower Head Width - Side to Side: 12Shower Arm Length - End to End: 16Valve Trim Height - Top to Bottom: 7.2Trim Width - Side to Side: 5.2Hand Shower Hose Length - End to End: 59Body Spray Height - Top to Bottom: Body Spray Width - Side to Side: Assembly:Installation Required : YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: