Raine Counter High Stool, Beige Velvet & Chrome Finish

Alluring in its simplicity and function, this versatile counter high table is design with two open shelves on the base. Comprised of stark lines and sleek angles, its modern metal base paired with wooden shelves tell us simple really is better. A chrome finish gives the table a glam look and feel. It offers a spacious table top and storage compartments that work great in homes with limited space. Associated your space with simplicity, neutral tone, and clean lines, the contemporary-style counter high stool matches any decor of a dining room. The padded seat cushion is fully covered in a soft beige velvet, sitting atop a metal base shining with a chrome finish. Footrest is added to the metal base for extra durability and support. Give your dining room a minimalist design look and feel with the Raine counter height set.