Raindrop LED Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Brown - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (RDROP SM UL 31)

Delicately handcrafted by Javier Herrero Studio for LZF, the Raindrop LED Pendant Light is a simplistic beauty, but a unique visual experience all the same. Following the LZF design philosophy, the natural wood veneer is completely sourced by the Forest Stewardship Council, making each Raindrop Suspension Light as sustainable and natural as the shape it imitates. The staggered wood strips curve and come together into a breathtaking water droplet shape, holding true to Javier Herreros vision that every product should be open-minded and creative, yet simple. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Brown.