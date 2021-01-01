Raindance Mini Pendant Light by A19 - Color: Multicolor (LVMP09-BT-LEDMR16)

Like a freshly cut stalk of bamboo, the Raindance Mini Pendant Light by A19 offers a striking angled rim, allowing more light while creating a distinctive ambiance. Raindance's long, cylindrical shape is further enhanced with incised bands hand-carved in the clay. By itself or in groups, with your choice of glaze, Raindance will bring a unique look to your decor. A19 Lighting is a lighting company based in Southern California that was founded in 1998. Their contemporary designs are made with skilled, artisan craftsmanship in a family-like environment, and the company is woman-owned and operated and promotes community education. With selections like the spherical, opaque Bonaire Pendant Light and the smooth, clean, paintable Flores Wall Sconce, their creations are distinctive, versatile and high in quality. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Multicolor.