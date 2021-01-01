From mytex llc
MYTEX LLC Rainbow Rouched Pink 4-Piece Microfiber Comforter Set - Twin
The Rainbow Rouched Reversible Bedding Collection brings a trendy and colorful update to any bedroom. This unique comforter bedding set features an ombre pattern of pinks, yellow, mint, aqua, and pastel purple with decorative gathered rouching that flips to a solid light pink on the reverse. Two embellished decorative pillows are included, the pink and white striped rectangle pillow has ruffles and pink sequin trim and the rainbow shaped silver glitter printed plush pillow is embroidered with silver lurex stars.