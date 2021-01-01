From roommates

Rainbow/Hearts Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decal - RoomMates

$29.99
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Upgrade your bedroom, nursery, or child’s room with our rainbow and hearts peel and stick giant wall decals. Spruce up any room’s ceiling or playroom walls with a vibrant rainbow scene. Your room will have an immediate upgrade with these fun wall decals. All of our peel and stick products are made of high-quality vinyl that will allow you to reposition or remove without damaging your walls. Try using them as nursery wall decals or designate a special play area in your child’s room. The options are endless with our removable wall decals.

