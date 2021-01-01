From dolphin love
DOLPHIN LOVE Rainbow Dolphin Line Spirit Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Drawing rainbow dolphin theme as birthday gift, for kids who love smart and intelligent sea creatures. Aren't Dolphins Adorable awesome deep sea creatures? This is designed with a beautiful rainbow pattern that's a cute look for women, girls, and kids alike. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only