Rain Shower Head With 11’’ Adjustable Extension Arm, Large Stainless Steel High Flow Rainfall Square Shower Head, Bath Shower Waterfall Full Body Cove

Why choose shower head?1. Saving Water: Using less water than other thick rain showerhead, but providing good water pressure.2. No clogging and dripping: Flexible silicone nozzles stop lime scale from sticking which prevents the holes from getting blocked and dripping.3. No Tool Installation: Remove the original one and install the shower head with hands, no tool is required. The whole process spends few minutes.shower headEnjoy Your Wonderful LifeLarge showers provide you with an unprecedented rain experience.Eliminate the fatigue of the day for you and your family and enjoy a happy life.