Rugs USA Peach Rain Haven Mara Medallion Washable rug - Traditional Runner 2' 6" x 8'

Rugs are at the heart of your home, where all the action happens. The occasional "oops" is a fact of life; and lucky for all of us, cleaning our rugs just got much easier. Say hello to the Rugs USA Washable Rugs Collection!One-piece design: Our washable rugs have an integrated non-slip backing, which eliminates the hassle of needing a separate backing layer. When your rug arrives, simply lay it flat in the desired space.Innovative construction: Made from sustainably-sourced premium recycled synthetic fibers, our machine-washable rugs help you feel good with every step.Hard-wearing: Spill- and stain-resistant, these rugs are perfect for those with kids and pets and will hold up in high traffic areas of your home.Add a rug pad: Want a plusher feel underfoot? Simply layer a Rugs USA rug pad underneath the rug for extra cushioning.Launders easily: To clean, machine wash with cold water. Do not use bleach. We recommend line drying or drying without heat on an air-only dryer cycle. A low heat iron can be used if needed.