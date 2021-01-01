From mmi door

MMI Door Rain Glass 53 in. x 81.75 in. Left-Hand Full Lite Painted Burgundy Fiberglass Prehung Front Door on 4-9/16 in. Frame, Red

$2,579.81
In stock
MMI Door Fiberglass Front Doors are built to last and can add substantial curb appeal to your home. This fiberglass smooth front door unit comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty on both the door component and the pre-hung M-Systems, a 10-year glass lite warranty and a 10-year warranty on the painted finish of the pre-hung door component. All of our fiberglass smooth front doors are virtually maintenance free and will not warp, rot, dent or split. Our pre-hung door unit (called the M-Systems) seals out the weather and practically eliminates air and water infiltration all together. Nominal door size is 50 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 53 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 53.5 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. W primed composite frame. Color: Burgundy.

