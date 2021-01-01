From grohe
Rain Fixed Shower Head
Advertisement
Rainshower® F-Series Flat panels that blend seamlessly into the surrounding environment. The Rainshower® F-Series of showerheads and body sprays provide total freedom, affording consumers the flexibility to create their preferred interaction with water. The super-flat panels blend seamlessly into any environment, maximizing the showering space. Combined with a thermostat and hand shower from one of Grohe’s contemporary faucet lines, Rainshower® F-Series creates a customized showering zone that adheres to the Grohe Sensual Minimalism philosophy – minimalist in design, yet comfortable, functional and enticing to use.