Achieving timeless trend that will suit both your indoor AND outdoor spaces, the Rain Collection is a welcome addition inside and out! With their hand hooked construction, these rugs provide the best durability that can not be found in all handmade constructions, and boasts the ability to be thoroughly cleaned as it contains no chemicals that react to water, such as glue. Made with Polypropylene in China, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Rain 8 x 10 Pink Outdoor Medallion Area Rug | RAI1268-810