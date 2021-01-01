From adaptec

Adaptec RAID 6405E 2270800-R PCI-Express 2.0 x1 SATA / SAS RAID Controller Card - Single

$320.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

RAID 0/1/10/1E/JBOD 1 x SFF-8087 mini-SAS Internal Connectors Up to 6Gb/s

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com