Rafael Accent Chair in White PU & Stainless Steel Chairs Single Sofa Comfy Upholstered Arm Chair Living Room Furniture Mid-Century Leisure Lounge Chairs with Golden Metal Frame Legs

Product Dimension:34"L x 28"D x 39"H Style:Contemporary Finish:White PU & Stainless Steel Materials:Upholstery, Metal Long Description:The Rafael accent chair collection offers high luxury details that will add a classic metropolitan tone to any room. The elegant contemporary chairs feature geometric stainless steel frame while the soft faux leather upholstery brings comfort and style to your room at the same time. Features:• Accent Chair • High Backrest • Padded Seat & Back Cushion • Material: PU • Tight Back & Seat Cushions • Leg: Stainless Steel • Stationary Seat