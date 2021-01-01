Staart Radius Wooden Single Door Furniture Style Dog Crate, Alpine White, 36 inch

Who says dog crates can’t be stylish? Staart’s Radius Wooden Dog Crate is crafted from high-quality environmentally friendly materials and has a rich mahogany door for beautiful finish. It’s available in three eye-catching colors—Mocha Walnut, Alpine White and Chablis Pink and all have a secure lock to keep your pup inside and windows on three sides for plenty of ventilation and a view too! And not only do the rounded corners add to the unique style of the crate, but they also help keep your dog safe whenever he climbs out!