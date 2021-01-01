Ultralights Radius Rectangular Chandelier - Color: Silver - Size: Small

Advertisement
The Radius Rectangular Chandelier by Ultralights defines spaces with a cool and contemporary design. Supported by a bold, openly styled, and rectangular frame, this chandelier supports an array of cylindrical shades that reach out from around its perimeter to diffuse a lovely layer of light onto surroundings. Each source of light stands beautifully with the crisp and minimalistic form of this chandelier, bringing a defined touch to the rooms it brightens. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Smoked Silver