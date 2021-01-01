From transolid
Transolid Radius Drop-in Granite 33 in. 3-Hole 1-3/4 J-Shape Double Bowl Kitchen Sink in Black
Transolid silQ granite sinks are made with the union of natural granite and acrylic resin. The result gives our sinks high resistance to high temperatures, scratches, dents and chips, as well as impacts and violent shocks. The non-porous surface is resistant to bacteria growth and reduces the need for cleaning with harsh chemicals and is 100% food safe. Features a 10-year limited residential warranty. Color: Black.