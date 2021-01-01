Granite material made by the union of 80% quartz and 20% high-performance, UV-stable acrylic resin. Overall dimensions: 33-in x 22-in x 9.5-in; inner dimension (Left Bowl): 16.5625-in x 15.9375-in x 9-in; inner dimension (Right Bowl): 10.625-in x 15.9375-in x 9-in; minimum cabinet size: 33-in. Top mount (drop-in) installation with a fine finished rim to make it a beautiful focal-point in your kitchen. Designed and engineered in Italy with a rotational manufacturing technique that delivers at least 30% better heat and impact resistance than many competitors. Non-porous surface is resistant to bacteria growth, reduces the need for cleaning with harsh chemicals, and is 100% food safe. Pre-drilled with 4 faucet holes; other faucet hole drillings available. Lifetime limited warranty. Drain not included; covered flip-top strainer (model 2210R-PS or 2210R-BS) and disposer strainer (model 4010-PS or 4010-BS) sold separately. Transolid Radius Drop-In 33-in x 22-in Grey Double Offset Bowl 4-Hole Kitchen Sink in Gray | RTDJ3322-17-CBDF