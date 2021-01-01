Kit includes granite 1-3/4 J-shaped double drop-in kitchen sink with 1 pre-drilled faucet hole, grids, strainer, disposer strainer, installation kit. Granite material made by the union of 80% quartz and 20% high-performance, UV-stable acrylic resin. Designed and engineered in Italy with a rotational manufacturing technique that delivers at least 30% better heat and impact resistance. Top mount (drop-in) installation with a fine finished rim to make it a beautiful focal-point in your kitchen. Non-porous surface is resistant to bacteria growth, reduces the need for cleaning with harsh chemicals, and is 100% food safe. Brushed stainless sink strainer; cover flips up with easy touch. Fits 36-in minimum base cabinet width. Comparable to Swan QZLD-3322.173 sink. Lifetime limited warranty. Transolid Radius Drop-In 33-in x 22-in Grey Double Offset Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink All-in-One Kit in White | K-RTDJ3322-17