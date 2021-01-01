Radiologist Gifts Radiologist Man The Myth Legend Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Show your pride! A loving, hilarious, personalized Christmas present only for legendary men. A funny, personal Birthday gift idea or Father's Day joke he will like to get. For the masculine dad, husband, brother, son, man, uncle, grandpa or grandfather. For passionate adult men, kids and boys who love and have passion for their role. Lovers of work. I love . Guys: proud of your professional job or profession? Like Radiology? 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only