Radio Solar Hand Crank AMFMNOAA Weather Radio for Household and Outdoor with LED Flashlight Reading Lamp 2000mAh Power Bank USB Charger and SOS.

[A Radio for ] The AM/FM/7NOAA weather channels of weather radio let you know the bad weather in advance, such as hurricanes, winter storms, floods and so on. Preparing for quasi-disaster prevention in advance to avoid being affected by sudden power outages caused by bad weather. [LED Flashlight ] Turning on the crank up radio's flashlight, it can give you a ray of light in the dark, drive away the darkness in front of your eyes and accompany you through the darkness. Crank powered radio has durable battery, compact size and easy to carry. With 2000 MAh internal battery, radio is more suitable for outdoor picnic, travel, camping. [Four Modes for Charging the Radio] This handle of solar crank radio can rotate forward and backward and continuously wind the hand crank at speed of 130-150 RPM to generate power. Solar power is also a great of charging, but it's mostly used for maintaining the battery, to extend its life. Dry batteries are a backup o