Radio CaseRadio Holder Molle Tactical Radio Holster Military Heavy Duty Radios Pouch Bag for Two Ways Walkie Talkies Compatible with.

High qualityRadio holster constructed by high quality and durable nylon material 1000D, high elastic rubber. Size of radio holder: 3.5*1.7*5.9 inch(L*T*H). Fits up to 4inch belt widths. Adjustable designElastic cord and detachable velcro to secure the radio inside the radio case. The detachable velcro inside the bag can be adjusted to tighten the radio at different height. Molle systemEasy attach this to any of your molle compatible tactical vest, backpack, belt and other equipment to use for additional storage and customization. Easy to useEasy to take the radio out and put it back into radio pouch with the open top design. The detachable velcro can be quickly released, convenient to open and close. WarrantySimple and convenient return process.100% satisfaction guaranteed. Warranty would be valid for 6 months.