From max factor
Radiant Lift Foundation SPF 30 - 80 Deep Bronze by Max Factor for Women - 1 oz Foundation
Max Factor Radiant Lift Foundation is a long wear foundation that refreshes tired-looking skin with a natural and healthy glow. It has anti-aging formula that gives ultimate hydration and smooth coverage. Design house: Max Factor. Series: Radiant Lift Foundation SPF 30. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation. Size: 1 oz. Color: 80 Deep Bronze. SKU: 33250065080. Barcode: 0033250065080.