Radiant HTK-773/774 Line Voltage Track Head by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (HTK-773-BK)

The Radiant HTK-773/774 Line Voltage Track Head by WAC Lighting is a balanced blend of form and function that brings light right where it is needed. Made from die-cast aluminum, this design has a clean silhouette and is completed with a lovely finish for a tailored look. Able to rotate 350-degrees and with 90-degree lockable vertical aiming, this track light is an adjustable, practical addition to a variety of rooms. A fully enclosed back prevents any light leaks, allowing the areas that need to be illuminated to stay in focus. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black