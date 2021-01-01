Jezebel Radiance JRNI-FP12-RER Nickel Flame Pendant, Small, Fiery Red

Our glass is handmade in the USA using a process patented to jezebel Comes with 8.5 feet of adjustable cord, glass measurements are 7"H x 8.5"W x 8.5"D, the Ceiling cap measurements are 1 5/8Th" high, 5 1/8Th" diameter The wiring is 120 volts Comes with a flexible pendant cord that allows the glass to dangle straight down from any Ceiling angle This light can be used with a Medium base bulb (not included): incandescent, fluorescent or LED, Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Jezebel -- DROPSHIP