Radial Wave Outdoor Pendant w/ Cast Guard & Clear Glass by Troy RLM Lighting - Color: Blue - Finish: Blue - (5DRW16MCGGBLU-BC)

The Radial Wave Outdoor Pendant w/ Cast Guard & Clear Glass by Troy RLM Lighting brings an industrial chic flavor to interior and exterior spaces. Made of lightweight but durable aluminum, these radial wave shades with cast guard bring a unique aesthetic to modern homes and businesses. For over 20 years, Troy RLM Lighting has been a leading, USA based, lighting manufacturer. Standing for Reflective Luminaire Manufacturer, a common theme through out all of Troy RLM Lighting's fixtures is the light is reflected downward. By drawing inspiration for a variety of places such as historical lamp designs to 21st century, unique styles, Troy RLM features a range of industrial modern lights perfect for commercial or residential settings. Shape: Cone. Color: Blue. Finish: Blue