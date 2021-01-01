VisionTek Radeon RX 560 4GB GDDR5 4M 4K Graphics Card, 4 Mini DisplayPort, 7.1 Surround Sound, PCI Express, Low-Profile GPU, ATX & SFF (901278)

Quad 4K display setup - Power up to 4 displays simultaneously through a single PC in cinematic 4K quality (4096 x 2160 Max @ 60Hz) great for multi-display walls restaurant TVs public venues healthcare or even convenience store monitors with AMD Eyefinity technology 4GB GDDR5 memory - 1500 MHz Memory Clock and 1175 MHz GPU Clock (PCIe x 16) with a 128-bit Memory interface Pci Express 3 0 - 1x16 PCIe 3 0 lane slot available on the motherboard is required Independently powered - bus-powered 75W Max power draw and requires no additional power source (minimum of 350W PC power supply is required) Independent HD Audio - Each DisplayPort provides independent audio sound through DDM Audio (ddma) to each monitor in brilliant 7 1 surround Sound Independent controls - select independent resolutions (Clone or extend mode in landscape or portrait) refresh rates color controls and video overlays Secure connection - includes 4 mini DisplayPort cables featuring lock down screws for se.