From union rustic
Radabaugh Bench
Keep your design down-to-earth with this product. Made from reclaimed wood, this bench supplies a one-of-a-kind look that gives way to a raw, industrial feel. Linear wood planks and metal legs contribute to the functional design, and mixed-material construction creates a fashion-forward look. Place this reclaimed wood bench in your entryway and slip on your shoes in sustainable style, or line up additional seating at the dining table for unexpected dinner guests.