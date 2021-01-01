LancÃ´me RÃ©nergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream. What it is: A silky, anti-aging eye cream that visibly reduces dark circles, depuffs eye bags, and smooths fine lines for re-hydrated, younger-looking eyes. What it does: Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Caffeine, Linseed Extract and Cocoa Seed Butter, the creamy formula melts onto skin to instantly smooth and fill the delicate eye area with all-day hydration. Visibly revitalized, skin looks more radiant and tighter, as if lifted after a good nightâs sleep. Suggested Usage: Use daily, in the morning and at night, on a cleansed and makeup-free face after using your eye serum, and before using your face serum and facial moisturizer. How to Apply: Gently dab a pea-sized amount of the cream along the lower eye contours (under-eye area), then smooth the cream all around the eye area using light strokes, from the inner to outer corners of the eyes, until the cream is completely absorbed. PRO TIP, target signs of aging and fatigue with a Re-Energizing Eye Massage: After applying the eye cream, form a small ""peace sign"" by placing your index and middle fingers on each side of your eyebrow, then press and lift the eyes by using light pressure to slide your fingers from the base of your eyebrows to the tip. Repeat this step 3 times. Then, help depuff and correct the appearance of dark circles by using your ring finger to gently tap along the lower eye contour from the inner corner to the temples. Follow with: RÃ©nergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Cream SPF 30 or RÃ©nergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Oil-Free Lotion SPF 30 Skin Types: for all skin types, suitable for sensitive eyes Clinical Dark Circle Efficacy Assessed by Dermatologist*: â¢ Clinically proven to reduce the visibility and color intensity of dark circles In 8-week consumer self-assessment tests on 61 women: â¢ After 1 use: women said that didn't feel they needed to use under-eye concealer as often â¢ After 2 weeks: women said skin felt firmer and looked healthier with less visible dark circles â¢ After 1 jar: women said skin looked younger, with signs of fatigue visibly reduced Suitable for all skin types and sensitive eyes. Dermatologist-tested and ophthalmologist-tested for safety. *Expert grading in an 8-week clinical study Key Ingredients: â¢ Hyaluronic Acid - known for its ability to enhance moisture retention and skin hydration, and to help strengthen skin's moisture barrier functions. â¢ Caffeine - known for its ability to help reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, puffiness and dark circles, and to help support antioxidant protection against free radicals, which can cause skin damage. â¢ Linseed Extract - known for its anti-aging properties and abilities to help reduce signs of aging linked to collagen loss, including helping to: reduce wrinkles and increase firmness. Ingredient Listing: AQUA / WATER / EAU â¢ THEOBROMA CACAO SEED BUTTER / COCOA SEED BUTTER â¢ DIMETHICONE â¢ GLYCERIN â¢ ISOHEXADECANE â¢ PROPANEDIOL â¢ ALCOHOL DENAT. â¢ GLYCERYL STEARATE â¢ PEG-20 STEARATE â¢ PEG/PPG/POLYBUTYLENE GLYCOL-8/5/3 GLYCERIN â¢ STEARIC ACID â¢ PEG-100 STEARATE â¢ PALMITIC ACID â¢ OCTYLDODECANOL â¢ CI 77891 / TITANIUM DIOXIDE â¢ CI 16035 / RED 40 â¢ C13-14 ISOPARAFFIN â¢ GUANOSINE â¢ MICA â¢ SECALE CEREALE SEED EXTRACT / RYE SEED EXTRACT â¢ SODIUM ACETYLATED HYALURONATE â¢ HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN â¢ HYDROLYZED LINSEED EXTRACT â¢ SODIUM HYDROXIDE â¢ SODIUM BENZOATE â¢ PHENOXYETHANOL â¢ ADENOSINE â¢ ACETYL TETRAPEPTIDE-9 â¢ CAFFEINE â¢ TRISODIUM ETHYLENEDIAMINE DISUCCINATE â¢ POLYACRYLAMIDE â¢ DIMETHICONOL â¢ LIMONENE â¢ PENTYLENE GLYCOL â¢ PENTAERYTHRITYL TETRA-DI-T-BUTYL HYDROXYHYDROCINNAMATE â¢ TIN OXIDE â¢ BENZYL ALCOHOL â¢ CAPRYLYL GLYCOL â¢ CAPRYLOYL SALICYLIC ACID â¢ MYRISTIC ACID â¢ GERANIOL â¢ LAURETH-7 â¢ PARFUM / FRAGRANCE