Racing Style Gaming Recliner Chair White - RESPAWN

Ready to take your gaming to the next level? RESPAWN has the perfect seating solution for the console gamer who craves an extra level of comfort. The RESPAWN-900 Racing Style Gaming Recliner, Reclining Gaming Chair, in White, helps you win while relaxing in style. The gaming recliner features segmented padding that provides all-day gaming comfort with a headrest pillow to keep your spine aligned. There's even a built-in cup holder, in the left arm, to make hydrating easy and convenient and a removable side pouch to keep game controllers and headphones at an arm’s length away. The chair and footrest are a continuous unit, which eliminates traditional recliner gaps for wires to get caught when you collapse the footrest. The back reclines 135-degrees and moves independent of the extendible footrest, and vice versa, to provide freedom of choice in how you sit. The pedestal base provides sturdy support so you can recline and extend the footrest with confidence. The recliner swivels 360 degrees and holds users up to 275 lb. An award-nominated brand, RESPAWN is committed to your satisfaction and covers this desk with our RESPAWN 5-Year Limited Warranty. Sure, you can level up without this comfy gaming recliner, but why would you want to? Rest comfortably, and assured, because the chair is covered by the RESPAWN 5-Year Limited Warranty. Game on! Pattern: Solid.