Rachida Hand-Tufted Wool Gray Area Rug
Description
Features:Unique primitive dying techniqueHand serged and hand finishedCotton canvas backing for durabilityMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Construction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Primary Color: GreyIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingStyle: Traditional;EclecticRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesProduct Care -: Spot Cleaning as needed or for best results please contact your local area rug cleaning proffesionalLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalSpefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Pile Height: 0.33Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 16Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 16Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 31Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 64Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 86Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 30Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 42Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 66Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 93Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'