Rachel Khoo's Kitchen Notebook: Over 100 Delicious Recipes from My Personal Cookbook Rachel Khoo Author

Living a life as colorful and creative as Rachel Khoo-star of three BBC television series, author of bestselling cookbooks, illustrator, and international tastemaker-creates a constellation of ideas and inspiration. All of her gifts pack this exuberant more-than-a-cookbook, with its rounded corners and hefty notebook feel. Each turn of the page offers doable and delicious recipes, style-setting ideas from around the globe, 250 photographs, and Rachel's charming illustrations and engaging notes. Here's a cookbook unlike any other-one that brings a smile of surprise and delight every time it's opened.