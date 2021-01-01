Rachel Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Metallics - Finish: Grey - (AH 4030GM-WG)

The Rachel Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Visual Comfort brings more than a ray of light to indoor settings. Its low-profile metalwork is expertly crafted, cut to resemble the suns halo. This halo acts as a support structure for a domed white glass shade which provides a warm, even radiance once the fixture is lit. Adds that perfect balance of form and function to rooms, hallways, and open living spaces. Accented by a matching bottom finial. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Dome. Color: Metallics. Finish: Gun Metal