From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection Rachel 59 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Bathtub in White with Shiny White Trim and Brushed Gold Faucet, White/ Shiny White Trim/ Brushed Gold Faucet
Advertisement
The Rachel soaking tub - designed for the discerning, the striking contrast of soft curves and clean linear planes makes for an impressive centerpiece in any bathroom. A beautiful contradiction of stark lines and organic curves. Built to last and always warm to the touch, the Venezia bathtubs are a perfect place to melt away tension and stress, leaving you refreshed, recharged and renewed. Color: White/ Shiny White Trim/ Brushed Gold Faucet.