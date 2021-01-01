Rachael Ray Solid Wood Vanity

This complete vanity and mirror set is the perfect addition to your bedroom or dressing area. The top two drawers contain a jewelry tray for your most prized possessions. The center glass shelf is just the location to display perfumes or a fresh bundle of flowers as you prep yourself for the day. Two convenient outlets including USB ports located on each side ensure all your electronic devices are ready when you are. The finish with slight skiving throughout adds a casual, comfortable feeling to an otherwise clean, transitional grouping. This collection is a reflection of the heart of New York City: Bold and fresh. Born of clean, modern styling and rich textural finishes. White oak veneers in a soothing finish.