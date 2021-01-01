Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nutrish Peak Wet Dog Food, Natural, Outdoor Journey Variety Pack, Adult, Size: 1.9 lb, Flavor: Beef | PetSmart

Rachael Ray Nutrish PEAK Outdoor Journey Pack is packed with delicious proteins that dogs instinctually crave. Each wet dog food recipe is made with high-quality beef, combined with protein-rich duck, chicken or lamb to help your pup thrive. And of course, it is grain-free, gluten-free with no fillers or meat by-products. Key Benefits: Three Nutrient dense recipes to satisfy your dog's instinctual cravings: Red Range, Woodland Ranch, and Open Range No meat or poultry by-products, artificial flavors, or preservatives Natural wet dog food with added vitamins and minerals Item Number: 5299362 Brand: Rachael Ray Nutrish Food Type: Wet Life Stage: All Flavor: Variety Weight: 9 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Red Range: Beef Broth, Lamb, Dried Egg Product, Chicken, Beef, Egg White, Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca, Natural Flavor, Dicalcium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Potassium Chloride, Caramel (Color), Fish Oil, Spinach, Choline Chloride, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Celery Powder, Vitamin E Supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source of Vitamin C), Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, Manganese Proteinate, Vitamin A Acetate, Copper Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Calcium Pantothenate, Sodium Selenite, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Source of Vitamin B6), Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Biotin, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source of Vitamin K Activity)Woodland Ranch: Beef Broth, Beef, Chicken, Dried Egg Product, Duck, Egg White, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca, Pea Protein, Natural Flavor, Dicalcium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Caramel (Color), Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Salt, Choline Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Magnesium Sulfate, Celery Powder, Vitamin E Supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source of Vitamin C), Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, Manganese Proteinate, Vitamin A Acetate, Copper Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Calcium Pantothenate, Sodium Selenite, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Source of Vitamin B6), Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Biotin, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source of Vitamin K Activity)Open Range: Chicken Broth, Chicken, Beef, Dried Egg Product, Egg White, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca, Pea Protein, Dicalcium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Caramel (Color), Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Choline Chloride, Magnesium Sulfate, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Celery Powder, Vitamin E Supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source of Vitamin C), Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, Manganese, Proteinate, Vitamin A Acetate, Copper Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Calcium Panthothenate, Sodium Selenite, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12 Suupplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Source of Vitamin B6), Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Biotin, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source of Vitamin K Activity) Caloric Content: 1, 006 kcal/kg; 100 kcal/cup FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Adult Dog Size Feeding Amount*3 to 12 lbs 1/2 to 1-1/4 cups12 to 25 lbs 1-1/4 to 2 cups25 to 50 lbs 2 to 3-1/2 cups50 to 100 lbs 3-1/2 to 5-3/4 cups(Over 100 lbs) 5-3/4 plus 1/2 cup for every additional 12lbs*Amounts are based on a standard 8 oz. dry measuring cup. Transition instructions: Because Rachael Ray Nutrish may offer different ingredients than your pet is used to, it may take up to ten days for your pet's system to become acclimated. Slowly mix with other food over a five- to ten-day period until your pet is solely eating Rachael Ray Nutrish. Days 1-3: 25% Nutrish Food mixed with 75% Other FoodDays 4-6: 50% Nutrish Food mixed with 50% Other Food Days 7-9: 75% Nutrish Food mixed with 25% Other Food Days 10+: 100% Nutrish Food Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nutrish Peak Wet Dog Food, Natural, Outdoor Journey Variety Pack, Adult, Size: 1.9 lb, Flavor: Beef | PetSmart