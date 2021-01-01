Race Timing Sample Pack 902928 MHz

The Race Timing Sample Pack is designed specifically for race timing applications and contains 8 individual UHF tags, 4 of each specific type. Includes: 4 HuTag XC1 UHF RFID Tags (4 Velcro Straps Included) and 4 UHF RFID Strap Tags. t is the perfect solution for a novice race timer looking at testing RFID, or even an experienced timer already using RFID race timing products. Equipped with the ability to test multiple tags with different attachment methods and form-factors, this sample pack allows you to determine the perfect race timing tag for your application. High quality, durable, and reliable. Lightweight and comfortable for athletes.