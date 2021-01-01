From rosewill

Rosewill RAC-6WH - 6-Foot 3.5mm Flat Audio Cable, White

$4.99 on sale
($10.99 save 55%)
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

3.5mm Male to Male Metallic finish connector Flat Noodle Shape White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com