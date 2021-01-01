From bluebonnet feeds
Bluebonnet Feeds Rabbit Kindle Bits 18% Protein Rabbit Food, 50-lb bag
Bluebonnet Feeds Rabbit Kindle Bits Rabbit Food will have your rabbits feeling hoppier than ever! The higher level of protein makes this complete feed ideal for lactating does and young, growing rabbits until they reach six weeks of age. It may also be fed as a premium developer ration to show rabbits or breeding stock after six weeks of age. This recipe is sure to make some-bunny jump for joy.