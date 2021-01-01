Lotus Rabbit Grain-Free Pate Canned Cat Food, 2.75-oz, case of 24

Serve up a can of delicious nutrition with Lotus Rabbit Grain-Free Pate Canned Cat Food! This palatable pate is made with real rabbit as the number one ingredient followed by other whole foods like peas, carrots, cranberries and blueberries. This recipe can help cats with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and UTI’s (urinary tract infections) by providing up to 78% moisture from food! Plus, since it’s grain-free and made with a single source of animal protein, it’s great for felines with food sensitivities. Treat your cat to a meal that packs both nourishment and flavor with Lotus pate!